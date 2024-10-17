Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $493,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $81.01 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a market cap of $651.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.