Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 24,022,260 shares changing hands.

The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

