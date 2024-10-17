Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $71.66 million and $3.72 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00003782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,872,135.72055891 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.56106734 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $3,771,488.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

