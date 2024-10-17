VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSECGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 306,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 140,129 shares.The stock last traded at $103.42 and had previously closed at $105.80.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VSEC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VSE from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Insider Transactions at VSE

In other VSE news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of VSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,404,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in VSE in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSECGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

