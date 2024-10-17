Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 23,762 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,762 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Okta by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Okta by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $8,801,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,676 shares of company stock worth $44,592,544 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Stock Down 3.7 %

OKTA opened at $75.72 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.60.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

