Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,435 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $21,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after buying an additional 99,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 546,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,146 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $108.02.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

