Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,322,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Aspen Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $237.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.26 and a 52 week high of $240.82.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

