Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 23,560 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 439,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $28,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $5,148,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.