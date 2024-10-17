Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $35.20 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,157 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of nVent Electric worth $35,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

