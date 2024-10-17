Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $26.44 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122,302 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.3 %

BABA opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

