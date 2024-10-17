Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,512 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.39.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $205.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $210.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.10.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

