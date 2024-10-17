Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 391818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VWAGY shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Volkswagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Volkswagen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Volkswagen

Volkswagen Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.71 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen AG will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Volkswagen

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.