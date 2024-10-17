Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 44,653 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,789,245.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,531,574.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of VITL opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Vital Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Farms

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 463,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 651.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428,382 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at about $15,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after buying an additional 288,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

