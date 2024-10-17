Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Roth Mkm

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. Viper Energy has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 119.2% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

