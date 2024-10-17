VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 9.9% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 91,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

CSA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 million, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.0683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s payout ratio is presently -50.50%.

