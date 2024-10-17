Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Declares GBX 0.90 Dividend

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vertu Motors Trading Up 4.4 %

VTU opened at GBX 64.20 ($0.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.95. Vertu Motors has a 1-year low of GBX 56.70 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.02 ($1.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

