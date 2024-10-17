Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Declares GBX 0.90 Dividend

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Vertu Motors Trading Up 4.4 %
VTU opened at GBX 64.20 ($0.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.95. Vertu Motors has a 1-year low of GBX 56.70 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.02 ($1.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Vertu Motors Company Profile
