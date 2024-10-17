Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRT. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $111.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.81. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 107.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $113.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,013,000 after buying an additional 340,639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,019.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

