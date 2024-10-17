VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $233,320.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,670. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.06. 418,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.