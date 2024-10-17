Verge Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Verge has a market cap of $61.51 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,994.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.10 or 0.00541984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00108817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00233031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00028275 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00027407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00074338 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

