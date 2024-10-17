Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 480,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 357,171 shares.The stock last traded at $10.81 and had previously closed at $12.53.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verb Technology from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 165.56% and a negative net margin of 11,568.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

