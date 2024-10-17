Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $29.42 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $29.42 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

