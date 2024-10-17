Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $112.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Veralto has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,620.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

