Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 245,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,830,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,377,000 after buying an additional 66,702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.32 and a 200-day moving average of $164.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $177.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

