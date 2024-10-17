Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

VUSB opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

