Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Raised by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,084,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.