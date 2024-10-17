Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Decreased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $536.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,687. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $538.76. The company has a market capitalization of $485.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $516.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

