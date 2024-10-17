Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.01. 57,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $205.33. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.