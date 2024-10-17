Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.52. The company had a trading volume of 64,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,735. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $274.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

