Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VB opened at $242.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

