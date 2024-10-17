Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,509,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 365,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

