Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Reduced by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

VMBS stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

