Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.0% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 133.2% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $269.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $270.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

