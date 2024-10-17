Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $269.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $270.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.