Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $267.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $268.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.54.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.