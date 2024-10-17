Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $268.88 and last traded at $268.22, with a volume of 35340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

