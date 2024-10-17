Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,791,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $389.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $393.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.31 and a 200-day moving average of $363.28.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
