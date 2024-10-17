Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,508 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.2% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,071,000 after purchasing an additional 881,611 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,682,000 after buying an additional 795,987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

