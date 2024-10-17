Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mayport LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 428,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,723. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

