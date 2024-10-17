Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 267,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VSS opened at $123.46 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

