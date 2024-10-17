Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.41 and last traded at $116.19, with a volume of 6502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average is $103.65.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Financials ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

