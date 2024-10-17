Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 49,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $125.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.62. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

