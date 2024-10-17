Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,584. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $236.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day moving average of $187.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.26%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

