Vai (VAI) Trading Down 0% This Week

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $34,158.55 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,272,836 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

