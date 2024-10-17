UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Cut by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 388,298 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $794,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.16.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $571.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $584.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.84. The firm has a market cap of $527.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $608.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

