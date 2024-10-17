UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,262.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $571.30 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $608.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $584.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.84. The company has a market cap of $527.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.16.

Get Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.