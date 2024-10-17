UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,262.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $571.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.84.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.16.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

