United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $135.02 and last traded at $135.36. 320,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,174,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average of $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.4% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3,608.2% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

