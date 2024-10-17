Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $248.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.97 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.61. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

