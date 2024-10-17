Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 159,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 250,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.
