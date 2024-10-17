Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $395.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.13.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $375.12. The stock had a trading volume of 501,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,495. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.55.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

